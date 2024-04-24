Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.64 million shares of the Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $486.18, and it changed around -$5.05 or -1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $448.22B. UNH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $554.70, offering almost -14.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $436.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.24% since then. We note from Unitedhealth Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.68 million.

Unitedhealth Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.36. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 11 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UNH as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unitedhealth Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $6.72 for the current quarter.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Instantly UNH has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.65% year-to-date, but still up 3.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is -0.79% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $554.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UNH is forecast to be at a low of $442 and a high of $650.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) estimates and forecasts

Unitedhealth Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.75 percent over the past six months and at a 9.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $98.74 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Unitedhealth Group Inc to make $98.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.37%. Unitedhealth Group Inc earnings are expected to increase by 10.43% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.93% per year for the next five years.

UNH Dividends

Unitedhealth Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 7.52. It is important to note, however, that the 1.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.