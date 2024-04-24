UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 3.17 million shares of the UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.39, and it changed around $0.42 or 1.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.10B. UBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.13, offering almost -13.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.1% since then. We note from UBS Group AG’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

UBS Group AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UBS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Instantly UBS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.12% year-to-date, but still up 1.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is -9.12% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.83, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -30.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UBS is forecast to be at a low of $19.24359822 and a high of $24.58904217.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

UBS Group AG share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.69 percent over the past six months and at a -40.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.81%. UBS Group AG earnings are expected to increase by 205.58% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.12% per year for the next five years.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.