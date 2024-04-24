Stock Performance And Outlook Of Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR)

In the last trading session, 5.62 million shares of the Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.98, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.98B. AMCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.11, offering almost -23.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.9% since then. We note from Amcor Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.73 million.

Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

Instantly AMCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.85% year-to-date, but still up 1.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) is -2.71% down in the 30-day period.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) estimates and forecasts

Amcor Plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.52 percent over the past six months and at a -6.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.40%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.36%. Amcor Plc earnings are expected to increase by -6.69% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.40% per year for the next five years.

AMCR Dividends

Amcor Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.49. It is important to note, however, that the 5.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.