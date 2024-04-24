Risk-Takers Will Like Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI).

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.84, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.07B. GFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.97, offering almost -12.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.78% since then. We note from Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.55 million.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GFI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gold Fields Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.46% year-to-date, but still down -5.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) is 11.16% up in the 30-day period.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Gold Fields Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.46 percent over the past six months and at a 64.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.10%. Gold Fields Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 25.52% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 9.40% per year for the next five years.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.33 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.39. It is important to note, however, that the 2.33% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.