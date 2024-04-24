Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.42, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $394.12M. REPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.81, offering almost -286.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.26% since then. We note from Replimune Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Replimune Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.11. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended REPL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Replimune Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.79 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.84% year-to-date, but still down -10.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) is -21.71% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REPL is forecast to be at a low of $34 and a high of $70.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) estimates and forecasts

Replimune Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.74 percent over the past six months and at a -9.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.07%.

REPL Dividends

Replimune Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.