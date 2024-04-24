Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 1.64 million shares of the Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.75, and it changed around $1.17 or 3.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.14B. RRC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.88, offering almost -0.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.64% since then. We note from Range Resources Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

Range Resources Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.79. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended RRC as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Range Resources Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Instantly RRC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.01% year-to-date, but still up 8.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) is 12.89% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -23.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RRC is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $44.

Range Resources Corp (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Range Resources Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.85 percent over the past six months and at a -11.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $607.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Range Resources Corp to make $639.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $468.38 million and $526.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.40%.

Range Resources Corp earnings are expected to increase by -6.72% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.20% per year for the next five years.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 0.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.