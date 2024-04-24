Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.77, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $514.40M. PL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.00, offering almost -182.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.08% since then. We note from Planet Labs PBC’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Instantly PL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.34% year-to-date, but still up 2.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is -25.94% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PL is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $8.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Planet Labs PBC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.29 percent over the past six months and at a 56.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to make $62.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.42%. Planet Labs PBC earnings are expected to increase by 6.15% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.