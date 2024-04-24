Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) Stock Forecast: By 2024, Bulls Expect $24 Per Share

In the last trading session, 5.85 million shares of the Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) were traded, and its beta was 4.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.18, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.29B. PR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.28, offering almost -6.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.78% since then. We note from Permian Resources Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.95 million.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) trade information

Instantly PR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.12% year-to-date, but still down -2.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.56, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PR is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $24.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) estimates and forecasts

Permian Resources Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.50 percent over the past six months and at a -9.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Permian Resources Corp to make $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $616.27 million and $661.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 94.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 84.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.57%. Permian Resources Corp earnings are expected to increase by 32.01% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.