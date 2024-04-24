Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.53 million shares of the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.45, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86B. PEB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.65, offering almost -7.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.28% since then. We note from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.93. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PEB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.32% year-to-date, but still up 7.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PEB is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $23.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) estimates and forecasts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.40 percent over the past six months and at a -1.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -120.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 103.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $394.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to make $410.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $384.34 million and $395.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -73.42%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings are expected to increase by 12.37% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

PEB Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.