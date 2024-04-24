PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 3.55 million shares of the PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.85, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.93B. PAGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.98, offering almost -26.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.52% since then. We note from PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.89. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PAGS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PagSeguro Digital Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Instantly PAGS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.97% year-to-date, but still up 0.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) is -14.99% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAGS is forecast to be at a low of $9.5 and a high of $39.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 57.16 percent over the past six months and at a 18.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $766.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd to make $793.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.61%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 17.53% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.24% per year for the next five years.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.