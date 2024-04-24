Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 3.7 million shares of the Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $128.64, and it changed around $3.38 or 2.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $435.24B. NVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $138.28, offering almost -7.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $75.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.26% since then. We note from Novo Nordisk ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.07 million.

Novo Nordisk ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.94. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NVO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Novo Nordisk ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Instantly NVO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.35% year-to-date, but still up 4.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $163, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVO is forecast to be at a low of $163 and a high of $163.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Novo Nordisk ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.60 percent over the past six months and at a 22.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Novo Nordisk ADR to make $9.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.59 billion and $7.97 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.48%. Novo Nordisk ADR earnings are expected to increase by 24.81% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.80% per year for the next five years.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.81. It is important to note, however, that the 1.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.