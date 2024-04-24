Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $233.87, and it changed around -$11.16 or -4.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.83B. NSC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $263.66, offering almost -12.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $183.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.71% since then. We note from Norfolk Southern Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Norfolk Southern Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.19. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended NSC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Norfolk Southern Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.59 for the current quarter.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) trade information

Instantly NSC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.06% year-to-date, but still down -2.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) is -5.71% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $275.3, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NSC is forecast to be at a low of $177 and a high of $330.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) estimates and forecasts

Norfolk Southern Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.78 percent over the past six months and at a 1.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corp. to make $3.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.11 billion and $2.98 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.35%. Norfolk Southern Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 1.22% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.54% per year for the next five years.

NSC Dividends

Norfolk Southern Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.