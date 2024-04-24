New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 7.62 million shares of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.31, and it changed around -$12.28 or -13.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.80B. EDU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.20, offering almost -27.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.82% since then. We note from New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.28. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EDU as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.50% year-to-date, but still down -8.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU) is -14.86% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.7, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -23.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDU is forecast to be at a low of $32 and a high of $119.5.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) estimates and forecasts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.60 percent over the past six months and at a 82.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,216.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR to make $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.25%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR earnings are expected to increase by 75.13% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.29% per year for the next five years.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.