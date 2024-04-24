Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -31.27%

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) were traded, and its beta was 0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.95, and it changed around -$0.23 or -1.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $984.59M. LQDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.99, offering almost -31.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.91% since then. We note from Liquidia Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 890.09K.

Liquidia Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.57. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LQDA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Liquidia Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Instantly LQDA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.65% year-to-date, but still down -4.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) is -22.59% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LQDA is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $17.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Liquidia Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 110.06 percent over the past six months and at a 16.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -77.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 234.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Liquidia Corp to make $10.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.49 million and $4.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 127.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.44%.

LQDA Dividends

Liquidia Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.