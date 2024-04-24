Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX).

In the last trading session, 5.94 million shares of the Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $86.53, and it changed around $1.35 or 1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.13B. STX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $101.26, offering almost -17.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.05% since then. We note from Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.48. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended STX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Seagate Technology Holdings Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

Instantly STX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.36% year-to-date, but still up 3.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX) is -2.79% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STX is forecast to be at a low of $55 and a high of $170.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.75 percent over the past six months and at a 273.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 203.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 433.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.68 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings Plc to make $1.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.