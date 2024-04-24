Let’s Get Started On The Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.76 million shares of the Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) have been traded, and its beta is -0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.65, and it changed around $2.08 or 45.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.66M. PRE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.90, offering almost -139.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.14% since then. We note from Prenetics Global Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 88.59K.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) trade information

Instantly PRE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 45.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.52% year-to-date, but still up 111.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) is 47.78% up in the 30-day period.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) estimates and forecasts

Prenetics Global Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.34 percent over the past six months and at a -42.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 620.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Prenetics Global Limited to make $31.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.7 million and $5.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 119.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 447.00%.