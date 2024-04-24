Let’s Get Started On The Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 6.65 million shares of the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN) were traded, and its beta was -1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.64, and it changed around $1.26 or 8.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.45B. DAWN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.85, offering almost -7.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.89% since then. We note from Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 692.41K.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

Instantly DAWN has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.97% year-to-date, but still up 13.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN) is 7.01% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DAWN is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $45.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 71.90 percent over the past six months and at a -12.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -84.59%.

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.