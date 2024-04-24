Let’s Discuss The HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 16.49 million shares of the HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.15, and it changed around $4.6 or 18.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.84B. HCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.39, offering almost -24.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.13% since then. We note from HashiCorp Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

HashiCorp Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.94. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended HCP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HashiCorp Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Instantly HCP has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.31% year-to-date, but still up 23.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP) is 7.52% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.7, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HCP is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $54.

HashiCorp Inc (HCP) estimates and forecasts

HashiCorp Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.09 percent over the past six months and at a 187.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $153.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect HashiCorp Inc to make $156.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.02%.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.