Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) Stock Forecast 2024: $80 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.40, and it changed around $3.43 or 5.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.82B. LSCC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.30, offering almost -37.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.23% since then. We note from Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.92. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LSCC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

Instantly LSCC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.49% year-to-date, but still up 1.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC) is -9.15% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.4, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LSCC is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $80.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) estimates and forecasts

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.04 percent over the past six months and at a -35.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.90%. Lattice Semiconductor Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -34.81% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.76% per year for the next five years.