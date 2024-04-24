Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 3.51 million shares of the Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.69, and it changed around $0.34 or 1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.76B. KRG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.23, offering almost -11.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.85% since then. We note from Kite Realty Group Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.08. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended KRG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kite Realty Group Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) trade information

Instantly KRG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.12% year-to-date, but still up 8.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is 3.58% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KRG is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $27.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) estimates and forecasts

Kite Realty Group Trust share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.17 percent over the past six months and at a 0.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $205.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to make $206.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $200.74 million and $208.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.00%.

KRG Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.98. It is important to note, however, that the 4.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.