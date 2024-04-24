Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KPRX) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) were traded, and its beta was -0.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around $0.09 or 19.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.22M. KPRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.25, offering almost -805.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.41% since then. We note from Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Instantly KPRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.93% year-to-date, but still up 5.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) is -3.42% down in the 30-day period.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.90 percent over the past six months and at a 96.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.98%.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.