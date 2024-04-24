Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) Stock Forecast: By 2024, Bulls Expect $54 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 1.74 million shares of the Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.06, and it changed around -$0.53 or -1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.34B. JEF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.39, offering almost -7.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.61% since then. We note from Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 984.93K.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) trade information

Instantly JEF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.03% year-to-date, but still up 6.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) is -2.65% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JEF is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $54.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) estimates and forecasts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.43 percent over the past six months and at a 176.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,340.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 250.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group Inc to make $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.01%. Jefferies Financial Group Inc earnings are expected to increase by 178.79% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 18.00% per year for the next five years.

JEF Dividends

Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.