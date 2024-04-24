It’s Easy To Bet On Zomedica Corp (AMEX: ZOM) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 4.99 million shares of the Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.67M. ZOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.25, offering almost -92.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.69% since then. We note from Zomedica Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.79 million.

Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -34.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM) is -4.86% down in the 30-day period.

Zomedica Corp (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Zomedica Corp to make $8.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.48 million and $6.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.70%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.