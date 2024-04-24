It’s Easy To Bet On Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.51, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.43B. YUMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.50, offering almost -67.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.88% since then. We note from Yum China Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

Yum China Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.52. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended YUMC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yum China Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Instantly YUMC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.24% year-to-date, but still up 4.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) is -0.18% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.4, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YUMC is forecast to be at a low of $55.8 and a high of $123.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Yum China Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.31 percent over the past six months and at a 10.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Yum China Holdings Inc to make $2.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.77 billion and $2.68 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.32%. Yum China Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 9.70% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 31.78% per year for the next five years.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.55. It is important to note, however, that the 1.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.