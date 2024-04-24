Is BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 4.28 million shares of the BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.43, and it changed around $0.09 or 2.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.76B. BRFS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.52, offering almost -2.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.47% since then. We note from BRF S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

BRF S.A. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.56. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BRFS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BRF S.A. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Instantly BRFS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) is 4.57% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRFS is forecast to be at a low of $3.1 and a high of $4.

BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

BRF S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 61.79 percent over the past six months and at a 170.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 108.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BRF S.A. ADR to make $2.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.54 billion and $2.73 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.58%.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.