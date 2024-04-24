Immutep Limited ADR (NASDAQ: IMMP) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Immutep Limited ADR (NASDAQ:IMMP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.98, and it changed around $0.47 or 18.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $354.26M. IMMP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.90, offering almost -30.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.66% since then. We note from Immutep Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 140.84K.

Immutep Limited ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMMP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immutep Limited ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Immutep Limited ADR (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Instantly IMMP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.17% year-to-date, but still up 31.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immutep Limited ADR (NASDAQ:IMMP) is 19.20% up in the 30-day period.

Immutep Limited ADR (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -50.20%, down from the previous year. Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Immutep Limited ADR to make $1.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2016. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.47 million and $3.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -50.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -50.20%. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.13%.