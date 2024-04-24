If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 4.06 million shares of the Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $293.49, and it changed around $11.81 or 4.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.83B. PANW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $380.84, offering almost -29.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $176.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.93% since then. We note from Palo Alto Networks Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.03 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.73. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 13 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PANW as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Palo Alto Networks Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.47% year-to-date, but still up 6.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is 2.34% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $239.45, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -22.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PANW is forecast to be at a low of $146.66666666666666 and a high of $380.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Palo Alto Networks Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.73 percent over the past six months and at a 23.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.90%, up from the previous year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc earnings are expected to increase by 24.20% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 17.83% per year for the next five years.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.