If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 3.36 million shares of the Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.69, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.49B. MTCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.24, offering almost -55.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.12% since then. We note from Match Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.49 million.

Match Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MTCH as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Instantly MTCH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.18% year-to-date, but still down -0.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is -11.36% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTCH is forecast to be at a low of $37 and a high of $178.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Match Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.78 percent over the past six months and at a -4.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.04%. Match Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -3.90% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.14% per year for the next five years.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.