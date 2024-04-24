If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $181.40, and it changed around $4.41 or 2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.07B. ELF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $221.83, offering almost -22.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $83.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.8% since then. We note from e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.69. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ELF as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. e.l.f. Beauty Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) trade information

Instantly ELF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 25.68% year-to-date, but still up 9.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) is -9.32% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.88, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -59.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELF is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $228.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) estimates and forecasts

e.l.f. Beauty Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 71.92 percent over the past six months and at a 84.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $291.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc to make $295.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $187.36 million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 55.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.33%. e.l.f. Beauty Inc earnings are expected to increase by 79.30% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 35.80% per year for the next five years.