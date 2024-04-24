How To Invest In Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.73, and it changed around $0.35 or 2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.74B. GOGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.95, offering almost -1.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.82% since then. We note from Golden Ocean Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Golden Ocean Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GOGL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Instantly GOGL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 40.68% year-to-date, but still up 4.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is 8.45% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOGL is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $18.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Golden Ocean Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 80.18 percent over the past six months and at a 157.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 725.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $189.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Golden Ocean Group Limited to make $182.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $132.29 million and $213.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.88%. Golden Ocean Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 160.22% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -0.20% per year for the next five years.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.