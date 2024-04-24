Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 1.4 million shares of the Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.35, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.13B. HLN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.99, offering almost -7.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.78% since then. We note from Haleon plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.73 million.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Instantly HLN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.46% year-to-date, but still up 2.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) is -0.95% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLN is forecast to be at a low of $9.15 and a high of $9.15.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) estimates and forecasts

Haleon plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.97 percent over the past six months and at a 67.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Haleon plc ADR to make $3.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.69 billion and $3.4 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.68%.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.80 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 1.80% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.