GNW Stock Forecast 2024: Genworth Financial Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 26.07%

In the last trading session, 4.02 million shares of the Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.10, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.68B. GNW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.93, offering almost -13.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.07% since then. We note from Genworth Financial Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

Genworth Financial Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GNW as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genworth Financial Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Instantly GNW has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.68% year-to-date, but still up 4.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) is -2.87% down in the 30-day period.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.62%. Genworth Financial Inc earnings are expected to increase by 761.11% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.