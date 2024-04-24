Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.21 million shares of the Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GEN) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.68, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.17B. GEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.37, offering almost -17.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.29% since then. We note from Gen Digital Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.39 million.

Gen Digital Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.89. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GEN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gen Digital Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GEN) trade information

Instantly GEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.38% year-to-date, but still up 1.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GEN) is -6.43% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEN is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $25.

Gen Digital Inc (GEN) estimates and forecasts

Gen Digital Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.51 percent over the past six months and at a 7.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $965.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Gen Digital Inc to make $965.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $948 million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.88%. Gen Digital Inc earnings are expected to increase by 7.77% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.70% per year for the next five years.

GEN Dividends

Gen Digital Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 2.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.