Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS)

In the last trading session, 3.41 million shares of the Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.48, and it changed around $0.18 or 2.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.66B. GRFS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.15, offering almost -87.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.21% since then. We note from Grifols SA ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Grifols SA ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GRFS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grifols SA ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) trade information

Instantly GRFS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -43.94% year-to-date, but still down -4.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) is 4.18% up in the 30-day period.

Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) estimates and forecasts

Grifols SA ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.90 percent over the past six months and at a 750.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Grifols SA ADR to make $4.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.7 billion and $1.81 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 159.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.97%. Grifols SA ADR earnings are expected to increase by 142.36% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 32.40% per year for the next five years.

GRFS Dividends

Grifols SA ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.