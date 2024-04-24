First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $179.70, and it changed around -$0.4 or -0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.23B. FSLR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $232.00, offering almost -29.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $129.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.1% since then. We note from First Solar Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

First Solar Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.41. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended FSLR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. First Solar Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Instantly FSLR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) is 16.11% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $177.3, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSLR is forecast to be at a low of $70 and a high of $275.

First Solar Inc (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

First Solar Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.75 percent over the past six months and at a 75.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 395.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 102.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $702.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect First Solar Inc to make $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $548.29 million and $810.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.58%. First Solar Inc earnings are expected to increase by 74.96% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 57.30% per year for the next five years.