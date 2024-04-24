Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $320.49, and it changed around $7.65 or 2.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.16B. ETN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $331.47, offering almost -3.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $161.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.73% since then. We note from Eaton Corporation plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Eaton Corporation plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.96. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended ETN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eaton Corporation plc is expected to report earnings per share of $2.29 for the current quarter.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) trade information

Instantly ETN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.08% year-to-date, but still up 3.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is 2.76% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $189.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -68.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ETN is forecast to be at a low of $145 and a high of $371.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) estimates and forecasts

Eaton Corporation plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 63.96 percent over the past six months and at a 12.72% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Eaton Corporation plc to make $6.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.48 billion and $5.75 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.32%. Eaton Corporation plc earnings are expected to increase by 12.57% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.40% per year for the next five years.

ETN Dividends

Eaton Corporation plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.52. It is important to note, however, that the 1.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.