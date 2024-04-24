Could Franklin Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE: BEN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 4.9 million shares of the Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.33, and it changed around -$0.25 or -0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.34B. BEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.32, offering almost -19.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.62% since then. We note from Franklin Resources, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.79. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BEN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Franklin Resources, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) trade information

Instantly BEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.97% year-to-date, but still up 2.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is -7.45% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEN is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $45.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) estimates and forecasts

Franklin Resources, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.28 percent over the past six months and at a -3.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Franklin Resources, Inc. to make $1.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.38%. Franklin Resources, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -2.15% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.63% per year for the next five years.

BEN Dividends

Franklin Resources, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.22. It is important to note, however, that the 4.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.