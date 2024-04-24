Could Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.39 million shares of the Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.53, and it changed around $0.9 or 3.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.02B. FLEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.93, offering almost -8.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.44% since then. We note from Flex Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.76 million.

Flex Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.45. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FLEX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Instantly FLEX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 28.77% year-to-date, but still up 1.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) is -0.70% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.5, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -26.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLEX is forecast to be at a low of $21 and a high of $24.

Flex Ltd (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Flex Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 62.61 percent over the past six months and at a 6.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.61%. Flex Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 46.36% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.60% per year for the next five years.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.