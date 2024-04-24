Could Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.43 million shares of the Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $160.95, and it changed around $4.34 or 2.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.48B. ABNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $170.10, offering almost -5.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $103.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.66% since then. We note from Airbnb Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.77 million.

Airbnb Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 2.82. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ABNB as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Airbnb Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.22% year-to-date, but still up 2.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) is -4.12% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $148.06, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABNB is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $220.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Airbnb Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.17 percent over the past six months and at a -36.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 33 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 32 analysts expect Airbnb Inc to make $2.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.82 billion and $2.42 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.20%.

Airbnb Inc earnings are expected to increase by -39.90% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 23.90% per year for the next five years.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.