Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.7 million shares of the Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $91.72, and it changed around $7.1 or 8.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.46B. CSGP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $100.38, offering almost -9.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.57% since then. We note from Costar Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Costar Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.59. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CSGP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Costar Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) trade information

Instantly CSGP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.95% year-to-date, but still up 7.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is -4.28% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSGP is forecast to be at a low of $84 and a high of $110.

Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) estimates and forecasts

Costar Group, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.22 percent over the past six months and at a -50.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -71.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $682.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Costar Group, Inc. to make $703.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $605.91 million and $625.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.09%. Costar Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -49.82% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.