Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1.07 million shares of the Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.09, and it changed around -$1.24 or -5.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.90B. CSTM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.20, offering almost -15.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.3% since then. We note from Constellium SE’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 734.20K.

Constellium SE stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CSTM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) trade information

Instantly CSTM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.65% year-to-date, but still down -3.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is -5.73% down in the 30-day period.

Constellium SE (CSTM) estimates and forecasts

Constellium SE share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.71 percent over the past six months and at a 109.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -19.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.89%. Constellium SE earnings are expected to increase by 112.02% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -2.81% per year for the next five years.