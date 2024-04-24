Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.23 million shares of the Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.53, and it changed around $1.18 or 4.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.92B. CFLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.22, offering almost -44.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.51% since then. We note from Confluent Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.21 million.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 21.92% year-to-date, but still down -0.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) is -7.85% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFLT is forecast to be at a low of $21 and a high of $44.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Confluent Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.31 percent over the past six months and at a 325.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $212.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect Confluent Inc to make $229.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $174.3 million and $189.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.61%.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.