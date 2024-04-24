Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.96, and it changed around -$0.16 or -2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $723.21M. COGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.50, offering almost -93.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.27% since then. We note from Cogent Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Cogent Biosciences Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.36. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended COGT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cogent Biosciences Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.52 for the current quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Instantly COGT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.37% year-to-date, but still up 7.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) is 8.92% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COGT is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $24.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Cogent Biosciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.18 percent over the past six months and at a 21.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.33%.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.