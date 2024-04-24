Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 6.09 million shares of the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.01 or 8.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.91M. CSSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.99, offering almost -1226.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 188.05K.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CSSE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) trade information

Instantly CSSE has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -30.58% year-to-date, but still up 1.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) is -12.72% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSSE is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $1.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc to make $121.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $113.58 million and $110.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -65.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -167.29%.

CSSE Dividends

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.