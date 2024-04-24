Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) have been traded, and its beta is 4.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.07, and it changed around $0.25 or 5.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $159.71M. CAPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.22, offering almost -62.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.14% since then. We note from Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 293.57K.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CAPR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Capricor Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) trade information

Instantly CAPR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.68% year-to-date, but still down -8.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is -23.53% down in the 30-day period.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) estimates and forecasts

Capricor Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 86.40 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics Inc to make $4.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.99 million and $3.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 224.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.60%. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.59%.