Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.66, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.43B. BORR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.87, offering almost -56.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.59% since then. We note from Borr Drilling Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.93% year-to-date, but still down -1.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) is -10.30% down in the 30-day period.

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.10%, up from the previous year. Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $239 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Borr Drilling Ltd to make $242.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.30%.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.