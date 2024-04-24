Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 2.78 million shares of the Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.00, and it changed around -$1.13 or -5.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.13B. BXMT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.82, offering almost -32.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.5% since then. We note from Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.43. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BXMT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) trade information

Instantly BXMT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.37% year-to-date, but still down -1.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) is -12.11% down in the 30-day period.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) estimates and forecasts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.81 percent over the past six months and at a -27.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.62%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc earnings are expected to increase by -31.90% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.17% per year for the next five years.

BXMT Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.48. It is important to note, however, that the 13.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.