Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE:BBVA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.22, and it changed around -$0.18 or -1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.45B. BBVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.20, offering almost -8.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.34% since then. We note from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 2.38. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BBVA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Instantly BBVA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.16% year-to-date, but still up 3.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE:BBVA) is -3.77% down in the 30-day period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.49 percent over the past six months and at a 9.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.50%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.62%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR earnings are expected to increase by 6.08% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.20% per year for the next five years.

BBVA Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.59. It is important to note, however, that the 5.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.