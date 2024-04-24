Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 7.4 million shares of the Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.00, and it changed around $0.54 or 1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.03B. BKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.58, offering almost -13.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.76% since then. We note from Baker Hughes Co’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.88 million.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Instantly BKR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.45% year-to-date, but still up 2.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) is -1.32% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKR is forecast to be at a low of $21.1 and a high of $44.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Baker Hughes Co share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.28 percent over the past six months and at a 29.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.37 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Baker Hughes Co to make $6.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.72 billion and $6.26 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.59%. Baker Hughes Co earnings are expected to increase by 27.85% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.20% per year for the next five years.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.