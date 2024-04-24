Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 7.55 million shares of the Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) have been traded, and its beta is -0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around -$0.04 or -30.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.09M. ATXI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.25, offering almost -1288.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -22.22% since then. We note from Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATXI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avenue Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Instantly ATXI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -30.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -42.55% year-to-date, but still down -31.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) is -40.32% down in the 30-day period.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 91.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.80% in the next quarter.